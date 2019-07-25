Grease trap inspections to be held tomorrow

The county health department will be inspecting about 2,500 grease traps tomorrow at restaurants and other facilities.

“I am ready if they have any concerns, it’s nothing we could not address quickly,” says Dimitrios Vamvakitis of the Liberty Family Restaurant.



Vamvakitis says he welcomes the grease trap inspections. He feels they are needed as a safety check after the death of Bryce Raynor at Tim Horton’s. Unlike the ground-level grease trap they have, Vamvakitis has a grease dumpster with grating, above ground.

“But it’s the standard. I guess it’s fairly safe in that nothing can fall in it,” he adds.

Ross Mueller, owner of the restaurants Native and Label 7, says the county inspections might be long overdue. He says what happened at Tim Horton’s was an unnecessary tragedy.



“I think this is going to open a lot of eyes. I have no clue how it was designed and (why it was) not monitored, and the fact that it was a plastic top,” says Mueller.

He also has grease traps above ground, with locks. “The other thing is safety. You know and a pad lock takes two seconds. It’s just a key.”

Mueller’s hoping the new repairs at Tim Horton’s are durable, and if any grease traps are found tomorrow to be inefficient, they’ll get fixed immediately.

“Safety supersedes any money in this situation, and I think that Tim Horton’s has a lot of investigating to do.”

No fines will be issued at the inspections tomorrow, because there is no law. The county is committed to pushing a new law that would mean fines and citations for places with unsafe grease traps.

The county says that a bill is going to be introduced by Friday, is likely to be considered by the legislature in August, and should be in effect by September.