Grant will allow Trillium Health to open new center

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Trillium Health will be opening a new clinic in 2019 thanks to a $500,000 grant.

The grant was awarded to Trillium by State Senator Rich Funke on Tuesday. Trillium's second clinic will open in late 2019 at 170 Science Parkway in Rochester. Trillium says the new facility will have a wide array of health services for patients.

"There's such unmet needs in this community and quite often finances are a barrier to seeking good quality primary care," said Andrea DeMeo, president at Trillium Health. "And as a Federally Qualified Health Center Look-A-Like, our focus is ensuring that nobody lacks access to good quality health care including women and children."

The new health center will be open to any patients, but will specialize in care for low-income women and children.