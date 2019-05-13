Graduate donates $3.5M to RIT's photography program

HENRIETTA, NY (WROC) -- An RIT alumnus gave his alma mater a special gift Monday morning.

Chance Wright, who graduated last year, presented the school with a $3.5 million gift to Rochester Institute of Technology's School of Photographic Arts and Sciences, the largest single gift ever made to RIT's College of Art and Design.

The money will go toward making improvements to the photo school's facilties, putting RIT back on the map.

"The facilities, they're great but the need a little bit of a facelift," said Wright. "Take away some of the cinder block, get some glass in, more light... It's for the students and it's for the faculty and it's for the future generations to be successful."

Wright also earned his MBA from RIT's Saunders College of Business this past weekend.