ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the first time since week 2, Feldman's Favorites did not post a losing record. It's not much, but it's progress.

There were a few easy bets on our way to 3-3, with the Dolphins winning straight-up and the Texans and Jaguars going way under. However, the Bills bet of -??? turned out to be a major dud just like the team was on Tuesday night.