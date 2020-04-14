Gov. Cuomo reiterating no large gatherings, after a large vigil in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —Governor Cuomo is re-iterating his stance on no large gatherings, this in response to a questions on a vigil in the City of Rochester that went against social distancing recommendations.

The large vigil drew nearly 200 people to Clifford Avenue in Rochester. The shooting victim, a Rochester man in his mid 20’s.

Gov. Cuomo on vigil held in Rochester: "We spent a lot of time saying there should be no large gatherings." #ROC pic.twitter.com/ik67DZ1e1R — News 8 WROC (@News_8) April 14, 2020

Leaders from ‘Agenda Us Now’, a community empowerment group in the area, says while getting together to grieve is still important, COVID-19 has brought changes.

“Could have orchestrated a platform such as zoom or Insta gram live to allow those specific loved ones to come on live and say how great of a football player he was, how great of a person he was,” Amber, one of the founders of Agenda Us Now.

At a press conference Monday, Mayor Lovely Warren says she drove by the vigil and decided to allow the community mourn.

But that goes against stay at home orders from the state government’s office and First responders like those with the Rochester fire fighter’s union are concerned.

“Something like this, just it undermines our efforts. And it puts our members in harms ways,” said Eddi Santiago, president of Rochester Fire fighters local 1071.

“We can’t have the governor’s office saying one thing, the attorney general saying the same thing that the governor’s office is doing and then here on a local level we’re allowing things to happen that shouldn’t be happening,” said Santiago.

The gathering also creates challenges for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, who has to make the difficult decisions on enforcing social distancing.

“There are certain times where people, they weigh the risks and they decide that it’s more important for them to meet and to gather together and break those social distancing rules and then we’re left to make that decision on when to intervene and when not to and it’s a tough decision,” said Michael Fowler, Chief Deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

“We’re trying to balance you know the civil liberties of the people and the need to enforce this social distancing campaign to try and reduce the spread of this virus,” said Fowler.

Going forward, Mayor Warren believes people won’t gather on Clifford Ave again.

Leaders with agenda us now hopes people learn from this experience.

“I do want to make sure i feel connected with my community when I loose a loved one. However during a pandemic health should be used as the number one priority,” said Amber.

Sheriff’s office reminds people to only go outside for essential trips, and if you are outside to use personal protective equipment.

Governor Cuomo’s recommendations for social distancing include keeping 6 feet apart, no groups larger than 10, and wearing face masks in public.