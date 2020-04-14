1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Gov. Cuomo reiterating no large gatherings, after a large vigil in Rochester

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —Governor Cuomo is re-iterating his stance on no large gatherings, this in response to a questions on a vigil in the City of Rochester that went against social distancing recommendations.

The large vigil drew nearly 200 people to Clifford Avenue in Rochester. The shooting victim, a Rochester man in his mid 20’s.

Leaders from ‘Agenda Us Now’, a community empowerment group in the area, says while getting together to grieve is still important, COVID-19 has brought changes.

“Could have orchestrated a platform such as zoom or Insta gram live to allow those specific loved ones to come on live and say how great of a football player he was, how great of a person he was,” Amber, one of the founders of Agenda Us Now.

At a press conference Monday, Mayor Lovely Warren says she drove by the vigil and decided to allow the community mourn.

But that goes against stay at home orders from the state government’s office and First responders like those with the Rochester fire fighter’s union are concerned.

“Something like this, just it undermines our efforts. And it puts our members in harms ways,” said Eddi Santiago, president of Rochester Fire fighters local 1071.

“We can’t have the governor’s office saying one thing, the attorney general saying the same thing that the governor’s office is doing and then here on a local level we’re allowing things to happen that shouldn’t be happening,” said Santiago.

The gathering also creates challenges for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, who has to make the difficult decisions on enforcing social distancing.

“There are certain times where people, they weigh the risks and they decide that it’s more important for them to meet and to gather together and break those social distancing rules and then we’re left to make that decision on when to intervene and when not to and it’s a tough decision,” said Michael Fowler, Chief Deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

“We’re trying to balance you know the civil liberties of the people and the need to enforce this social distancing campaign to try and reduce the spread of this virus,” said Fowler.

Going forward, Mayor Warren believes people won’t gather on Clifford Ave again.

Leaders with agenda us now hopes people learn from this experience.

“I do want to make sure i feel connected with my community when I loose a loved one. However during a pandemic health should be used as the number one priority,” said Amber.

Sheriff’s office reminds people to only go outside for essential trips, and if you are outside to use personal protective equipment.

Governor Cuomo’s recommendations for social distancing include keeping 6 feet apart, no groups larger than 10, and wearing face masks in public.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss