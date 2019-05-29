Governor Cuomo: high water levels along the Lake Ontario shoreline are the "new normal" Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Governor Cuomo is proposing long term changes to the Lake Ontario shoreline in an effort to adapt to what he calls the "new normal" of high water levels.

It has only been two years since the historic flooding in 2017 which caused tens of millions of dollars in damage along the lakeshore and now the lake is reaching a similar level in 2019. On Wednesday, Cuomo said it doesn't make sense to keep rebuilding to the same standard if lake levels can be expected to continue to reach the flooding stage.

The governor says National Guard members are on standby with sandbags and other materials to deal with flooding short term. However, he says the state needs to begin a project to protect the lakeshore from future flooding.

Part of Cuomo's plan involves the creation of the Lake Ontario "REDI" or Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative. The council, which will be formed by member's of Cuomo's cabinet, will meet with communities that have been impacted by lake flooding, tour the area, and develop ways of redesigning the local waterfront so it can prevent future flooding.

In addition to combating flooding, Cuomo says the project is designed to have a positive economic impact on these communities by improving things like tourism.

The commission will be co-chaired by Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Howard Zemsky and Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos, and will include other New York State Commissioners.

Other members of the multi-agency commission include:



• Secretary of State Rosanna Rosado

• Office of General Services Commissioner RoAnn Destito

• Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon

• Dormitory Authority of the State of New York President and CEO Gerrard Bushell

• New York State Division of Housing and Community Renewal Commissioner Ruthanne Visnauskas

• New York State Department of Transportation Acting Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez

• Parks and Historic Preservation Acting Commissioner Erik Kulleseid

The commission will also examine areas along the St. Lawrence River that were heavily damaged by high water levels in 2017 to determine whether there are any additional measures that can be taken to reinforce infrastructure in those communities.