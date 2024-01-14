ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Kathy Hochul held a press conference in Buffalo Sunday afternoon to update Western New York on the winter storm.

For the Bills vs Steelers game Hochul said, conditions will be colder “in the teens” with wind chill factors as low as zero but it is predicted that travel conditions around the stadium will be better than they were this weekend.

Travel bans in Grand Island, Tonawanda, Amherst, Clarence, and Newstead will be lifted at 3:30 p.m. These areas will still have travel advisories. The gates on 290 in Grand Island will continue to be down.

The travel bans in Lackawanna, the town of Hamburg, the Village of Blasdell, town and villages of Orchard Park, Lancaster, West Seneca, and parts of Cheektowaga remain in effect in the meantime according to the Erie County Executive, Mark Poloncarz.

The Governor said she will be updating Western New York on the storm again around 7:00 p.m.

You can watch the full press conference in the video player below.