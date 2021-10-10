Gov. Hochul provides Sunday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.

“Getting vaccinated is the best thing you can do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe against COVID-19,” Hochul said. “We recently hit an important milestone of eighty-five percent of adult New Yorkers with their first dose and we get closer to ninety percent every day. The vaccine is safe, effective, and readily available – if you haven’t already, get yours as soon as possible.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 108,006

Total Positive – 2,785

Percent Positive – 2.58%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.49%

Patient Hospitalization – 2,045 (-75)

Patients Newly Admitted – 253

Patients in ICU – 456 (-6)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 243 (-11)

Total Discharges – 203,462

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 34

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,876

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,047

Total vaccine doses administered – 25,899,222

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 48,326

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 420,638

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 82.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 74.7%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 85.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 70.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 63.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 72.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 64.5%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Thursday, October 7, 2021 Friday, October 8, 2021 Saturday, October 9, 2021 Capital Region 3.59% 3.61% 3.58% Central New York 5.01% 5.03% 5.14% Finger Lakes 4.30% 4.27% 4.31% Long Island 2.72% 2.71% 2.74% Mid-Hudson 2.40% 2.43% 2.44% Mohawk Valley 5.35% 5.35% 5.09% New York City 1.36% 1.36% 1.39% North Country 5.32% 5.39% 5.43% Southern Tier 3.49% 3.61% 3.54% Western New York 4.46% 4.49% 4.49% Statewide 2.45% 2.47% 2.49%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Thursday, October 7, 2021 Friday, October 8, 2021 Saturday, October 9, 2021 Bronx 1.17% 1.16% 1.16% Kings 1.72% 1.76% 1.81% New York 1.00% 0.99% 1.01% Queens 1.29% 1.27% 1.32% Richmond 1.50% 1.51% 1.46%

Yesterday, 2,785 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,452,403. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 29,893 41 Allegany 4,360 16 Broome 23,372 38 Cattaraugus 7,262 18 Cayuga 8,373 27 Chautauqua 12,015 37 Chemung 10,263 52 Chenango 4,491 16 Clinton 6,396 10 Columbia 4,885 5 Cortland 5,166 9 Delaware 3,382 14 Dutchess 34,946 11 Erie 103,604 155 Essex 2,155 5 Franklin 4,028 16 Fulton 6,010 12 Genesee 6,671 19 Greene 4,253 8 Hamilton 426 1 Herkimer 6,444 13 Jefferson 8,323 51 Lewis 3,447 16 Livingston 5,519 24 Madison 5,876 14 Monroe 81,834 114 Montgomery 5,617 9 Nassau 211,797 161 Niagara 23,309 38 NYC 1,078,471 708 Oneida 27,628 68 Onondaga 49,878 141 Ontario 9,033 21 Orange 56,364 65 Orleans 4,124 35 Oswego 10,921 85 Otsego 4,407 5 Putnam 12,244 5 Rensselaer 14,239 30 Rockland 52,312 42 Saratoga 19,549 51 Schenectady 16,089 19 Schoharie 2,217 3 Schuyler 1,435 13 Seneca 2,657 2 St. Lawrence 9,853 25 Steuben 9,527 39 Suffolk 235,484 295 Sullivan 8,208 18 Tioga 4,807 18 Tompkins 6,335 20 Ulster 16,933 11 Warren 5,148 7 Washington 4,337 5 Wayne 7,672 31 Westchester 142,697 48 Wyoming 4,217 18 Yates 1,500 7

Yesterday, 34 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,876. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Albany 1 Allegany 1 Broome 1 Cayuga 1 Chemung 1 Clinton 1 Erie 2 Herkimer 1 Kings 6 Livingston 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 1 Nassau 3 Oneida 1 Ontario 1 Queens 4 Rensselaer 2 Rockland 1 Suffolk 1 Sullivan 1 Tioga 1 Wayne 1

A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region CumulativeTotal Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 755,071 317 Central New York 589,097 227 Finger Lakes 768,415 353 Long Island 1,897,747 670 Mid-Hudson 1,470,581 508 Mohawk Valley 295,252 183 New York City 6,745,952 9,850 North Country 273,737 132 Southern Tier 393,057 183 Western New York 843,588 590 Statewide 14,032,497 13,013

People with complete vaccine series: