ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday that residents and businesses in New York State will receive help in paying past-due utility bills.

According to Hochul, 478,000 customers and 56,000 small businesses will receive aid totaling $672 million to pay off these bills — the largest utility customer financial assistance program in New York.

Additionally, Hochul announced that 80,000 New Yorkers that make under $75,000 will be given a discount as relief for high electricity bills — totaling $200 million in relief.

“Earlier this month, I laid out extensive proposals to make energy more affordable in my State of the State address, and with this historic electric and gas utility relief we’re achieving another major milestone to help New Yorkers stay warm during the cold winter months,” Hochul said.

The program was approved by the state’s Public Service Commission (PSC) in an effort to avoid a statewide termination of service and to help make utility bills more affordable.

“Throughout these challenging times, Governor Hochul has been steadfast in her drive to help consumers,” said Rory Christian, the PSC Chair. “To address this major problem, the PSC has approved measures to strengthen and improve utility energy affordability programs to reduce consumer energy burden and address low-income customer needs.”

The relief will also result in a .5% increase in the average customer’s total bill, which will end in one-to-four years for most of New York.

This is the second major funding to be provided to New Yorkers for utility bill arrears since June 2022 when Hochul announced $567 million to aid low-income customers pay past utility bills.