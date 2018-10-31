Local leaders celebrate ROC Airport renovations Video

State and local leaders were at the Greater Rochester International Airport Wednesday morning to celebrate the completion of renovations.

Governor Cuomo joined County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo and other local leaders in touting the improvements made, including the recent addition of a canopy, a smart phone lot, facial recognition technology, USB charging stations, a new "Taste of Rochester" restaurant and hearing loops for deaf and hard-of-hearing travelers.

Speaking Wednesday, Gov. Cuomo said the changes are just another example of how Rochester, and upstate New York is rebounding.

"We said 'for this state to grow, the place to grow is upstate New York,'" said Cuomo. "Downstate New York, God bless them, New York City is an international attraction... We have everything we need in upstate New York. You just need a partner to make it happen. And frankly, you just need the state to stop doing the negative things it was doing that was actually hindering growth."

Dinolfo agreed, saying the airport changes have already made an impact. "During this construction phase, I can not tell you how many people have come in -- new companies -- and said, 'Cheryl, what's going on with the airport? It is fabulous.' It speaks volumes about what's happening in Monroe County. They are looking to invest because they know what we know: This is the place to be."

Dinolfo says the airport has seen a seven percent increase in passengers already with more than 100,000 people traveling through Rochester.