Gov. Cuomo says ‘the rest of us need to step up’

NEW YORK STATE (WTEN) — Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday.

“As we near the end of the holiday season, New York remains locked in a footrace between the vaccine’s quick distribution and COVID-19’s continued spread,” Cuomo said. “It has been a tough year and we still have several tough months ahead, but we can see the light at the end of the tunnel and we will make it there if we all do our part to slow the spread. New York is working closely with the medical community to not only administer the vaccine, but to continue growing capacity, as well. As that work progresses, the rest of us need to step up, stay united and continue doing what we know works—wearing masks, staying socially distanced and washing our hands.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 130,299
  • Tested Positive – 7,623
  • Percent Positive – 5.85%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 7,183 (+299)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 757
  • Hospital Counties – 55
  • Number ICU – 1,187 (+58)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 687 (+49)
  • Total Discharges – 99,583 (+427)
  • Deaths – 115
  • Total Deaths – 29,511

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available in Region
Capital Region3800.04%26%
Central New York3990.05%24%
Finger Lakes9210.08%34%
Long Island12450.04%26%
Mid-Hudson8070.03%36%
Mohawk Valley2400.05%29%
New York City24780.03%30%
North Country660.02%45%
Southern Tier1760.03%45%
Western New York4710.03%35%
Statewide71830.04%31%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-Day Average)
Capital Region20215819%
Central New York26718926%
Finger Lakes39727431%
Long Island82161624%
Mid-Hudson67937842%
Mohawk Valley1319727%
New York City2456170328%
North Country533251%
Southern Tier1257538%
Western New York54530142%
NYS TOTAL5676382330%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region7.63%7.76%7.95%
Central New York6.26%6.11%6.29%
Finger Lakes8.22%8.12%8.12%
Long Island6.45%6.54%6.56%
Mid-Hudson6.18%6.10%6.03%
Mohawk Valley8.74%8.69%8.84%
New York City4.46%4.48%4.64%
North Country6.14%6.34%6.51%
Southern Tier2.76%2.94%3.06%
Western New York6.01%6.16%6.15%
Statewide5.53%5.55%5.66%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Bronx5.38%5.39%5.44%
Brooklyn4.64%4.66%4.83%
Manhattan2.66%2.64%2.81%
Queens5.25%5.37%5.52%
Staten Island5.77%5.67%5.76%

Of the 922,145 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany10,629140
Allegany1,73112
Broome7,66347
Cattaraugus2,28915
Cayuga2,47135
Chautauqua3,17513
Chemung4,29915
Chenango1,1086
Clinton95130
Columbia1,51218
Cortland1,94116
Delaware64913
Dutchess11,427161
Erie39,486303
Essex5238
Franklin6995
Fulton1,21412
Genesee2,45518
Greene1,15420
Hamilton980
Herkimer1,84434
Jefferson1,57325
Lewis81819
Livingston1,71423
Madison2,10623
Monroe31,459382
Montgomery1,21319
Nassau83,045812
Niagara7,79879
NYC407,2642,842
Oneida10,863108
Onondaga19,567115
Ontario2,93334
Orange22,342129
Orleans1,24122
Oswego3,13946
Otsego1,1259
Putnam4,51638
Rensselaer3,82473
Rockland26,570137
Saratoga4,993125
Schenectady5,360112
Schoharie50714
Schuyler4911
Seneca7054
St. Lawrence1,87726
Steuben3,15920
Suffolk90,142885
Sullivan2,93221
Tioga1,6015
Tompkins1,9618
Ulster5,38052
Warren1,0499
Washington7499
Wayne2,28826
Westchester66,837432
Wyoming1,23615
Yates4503

Saturday, 115 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 29,511. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx2
Broome1
Cattaraugus1
Chemung2
Chenango1
Cortland1
Delaware1
Erie10
Genesee1
Kings9
Madison1
Manhattan4
Monroe10
Nassau4
Niagara1
Oneida5
Onondaga18
Ontario1
Orange3
Oswego3
Otsego1
Queens8
Richmond4
Rockland2
Saratoga1
Schenectady2
St. Lawrence2
Steuben1
Suffolk8
Ulster2
Wayne1
Westchester4

