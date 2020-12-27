Gov. Cuomo says ‘the rest of us need to step up’

NEW YORK STATE (WTEN) — Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday.

“As we near the end of the holiday season, New York remains locked in a footrace between the vaccine’s quick distribution and COVID-19’s continued spread,” Cuomo said. “It has been a tough year and we still have several tough months ahead, but we can see the light at the end of the tunnel and we will make it there if we all do our part to slow the spread. New York is working closely with the medical community to not only administer the vaccine, but to continue growing capacity, as well. As that work progresses, the rest of us need to step up, stay united and continue doing what we know works—wearing masks, staying socially distanced and washing our hands.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 130,299

Tested Positive – 7,623

Percent Positive – 5.85%

Patient Hospitalization – 7,183 (+299)

Patients Newly Admitted – 757

Hospital Counties – 55

Number ICU – 1,187 (+58)

Number ICU with Intubation – 687 (+49)

Total Discharges – 99,583 (+427)

Deaths – 115

Total Deaths – 29,511

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region Capital Region 380 0.04% 26% Central New York 399 0.05% 24% Finger Lakes 921 0.08% 34% Long Island 1245 0.04% 26% Mid-Hudson 807 0.03% 36% Mohawk Valley 240 0.05% 29% New York City 2478 0.03% 30% North Country 66 0.02% 45% Southern Tier 176 0.03% 45% Western New York 471 0.03% 35% Statewide 7183 0.04% 31%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-Day Average) Capital Region 202 158 19% Central New York 267 189 26% Finger Lakes 397 274 31% Long Island 821 616 24% Mid-Hudson 679 378 42% Mohawk Valley 131 97 27% New York City 2456 1703 28% North Country 53 32 51% Southern Tier 125 75 38% Western New York 545 301 42% NYS TOTAL 5676 3823 30%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 7.63% 7.76% 7.95% Central New York 6.26% 6.11% 6.29% Finger Lakes 8.22% 8.12% 8.12% Long Island 6.45% 6.54% 6.56% Mid-Hudson 6.18% 6.10% 6.03% Mohawk Valley 8.74% 8.69% 8.84% New York City 4.46% 4.48% 4.64% North Country 6.14% 6.34% 6.51% Southern Tier 2.76% 2.94% 3.06% Western New York 6.01% 6.16% 6.15% Statewide 5.53% 5.55% 5.66%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Bronx 5.38% 5.39% 5.44% Brooklyn 4.64% 4.66% 4.83% Manhattan 2.66% 2.64% 2.81% Queens 5.25% 5.37% 5.52% Staten Island 5.77% 5.67% 5.76%

Of the 922,145 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 10,629 140 Allegany 1,731 12 Broome 7,663 47 Cattaraugus 2,289 15 Cayuga 2,471 35 Chautauqua 3,175 13 Chemung 4,299 15 Chenango 1,108 6 Clinton 951 30 Columbia 1,512 18 Cortland 1,941 16 Delaware 649 13 Dutchess 11,427 161 Erie 39,486 303 Essex 523 8 Franklin 699 5 Fulton 1,214 12 Genesee 2,455 18 Greene 1,154 20 Hamilton 98 0 Herkimer 1,844 34 Jefferson 1,573 25 Lewis 818 19 Livingston 1,714 23 Madison 2,106 23 Monroe 31,459 382 Montgomery 1,213 19 Nassau 83,045 812 Niagara 7,798 79 NYC 407,264 2,842 Oneida 10,863 108 Onondaga 19,567 115 Ontario 2,933 34 Orange 22,342 129 Orleans 1,241 22 Oswego 3,139 46 Otsego 1,125 9 Putnam 4,516 38 Rensselaer 3,824 73 Rockland 26,570 137 Saratoga 4,993 125 Schenectady 5,360 112 Schoharie 507 14 Schuyler 491 1 Seneca 705 4 St. Lawrence 1,877 26 Steuben 3,159 20 Suffolk 90,142 885 Sullivan 2,932 21 Tioga 1,601 5 Tompkins 1,961 8 Ulster 5,380 52 Warren 1,049 9 Washington 749 9 Wayne 2,288 26 Westchester 66,837 432 Wyoming 1,236 15 Yates 450 3

Saturday, 115 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 29,511. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: