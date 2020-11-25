Gov. Cuomo coming to Rochester Wednesday for an announcement

Editor’s note: The governor’s press conference scheduled for 11 a.m. EST will be live-streamed from this page.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to make an appearance in Rochester Wednesday at 11 a.m., two days after the area received its COVID-19 orange zone designation from the his office.
The governor will be providing an update on the state’s COVID-19 response as well as handing out turkeys for Thanksgiving at Baber AME Church on Meigs Street.
