Gov. Cuomo coming to Rochester Wednesday for an announcement

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 21: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks to members of the media at a news conference on May 21, 2020 in New York City. While the governor continued to say that New York City is seeing a steady decline in coronavirus cases, he also mentioned that the number of countries reporting a mysterious illness in children believed to be connected to COVID-19 has nearly doubled in just one week. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Editor’s note: The governor’s press conference scheduled for 11 a.m. EST will be live-streamed from this page.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to make an appearance in Rochester Wednesday at 11 a.m., two days after the area received its COVID-19 orange zone designation from the his office.

The governor will be providing an update on the state’s COVID-19 response as well as handing out turkeys for Thanksgiving at Baber AME Church on Meigs Street.

