Prude Death Investigation

Gov. Cuomo calls out school districts for not doing enough to keep communities informed

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Governor Andrew Cuomo is calling out dozens of school districts for not doing enough keep their communities informed.

Cuomo announced 42 districts in the state are not sending information about COVID cases and testing to the state.

According to Cuomo, this information is critical for student safety, and for parents making the best decisions about their children.

Cuomo said he’ll shut down schools that don’t publish data.

“I told the parents of this state that we will have the data and if the data shows a problematic data we will close the school, if we don’t have the data then you’re having children walk into a school blind if you will and we’re not going to do that,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo said the vast majority of schools are doing a thorough job in reporting their COVID data.

Cuomo said there were just under 100 COVID cases among students, teachers, and staff across the state on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Hispanic Heritage Month

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss