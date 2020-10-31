Gov. Cuomo announces new travel rules

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) – Governor Cuomo announced new regulations on Saturday for those entering New York State.

Cuomo put new travel regulations in effect and said that instead of having a state quarantine list, travelers must test negative for the coronavirus before entering New York State. Then they need to quarantine for three days and then take a test on the fourth day.

Those who test negative on day No. 4 are able to go about their ways. Those who test positive for the coronavirus on the fourth day of being in NYS, must remain in quarantine until they test negative.

Those who do not wish to take a test on day No. 4 will be required to be in quarantine for 14 days.

Cuomo also confirmed that eight New Yorkers have died from the coronavirus. Cuomo said 1,121 state residents are hospitalized with the virus. Two hundred forty-eight of those hospitalized are in intensive care and 122 are on ventilators.

According to Cuomo, 136,000 coronavirus tests were done on Friday.