Gov. Cuomo announced groundbreaking for 2 projects in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Construction began this week for two of the 11 projects awarded to the Town of Greece through the Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative.

The $2 million REDI grant-funded Lakeshore Drive project will replace and improve the existing stormwater conveyance infrastructure and help to mitigate the effects of stormwater intrusion.

The measures for the Lakeshore Drive project include:

Replacing the existing stormwater system with larger diameter piping;

Construction of new storm sewer outlets with control valves;

Larger catch basins and bypass pipes allowing more effective pumping operations during high water;

Installation of new storm clean outs for each property, allowing residents to tie into an appropriately designed storm sewer; and

Replacement and elevation of controls for the Lakeshore Drive Pump Station to improve resiliency.

In addition, Gov. Cuomo announced construction is underway on a $1.2 million flood-protection project at Channel Park.

This project will mitigate flooding issues in and along Long Pond Outlet and Channel Park, located between Long Pond and Lake Ontario. During high water events, Channel Park, a neighborhood space serving approximately 300 homes, becomes submerged. The flooding negatively impacts the park and playground equipment and leaves the Lake Shore Fire District boat launch unusable, compromising emergency response capabilities.

The measures for the Channel Park project include: