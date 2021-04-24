Gov. Cuomo and NYS Health Commissioner on J&J vaccine resuming

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) — Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York State Health Commissioner, Dr. Howard Zucker, released statements on Saturday after U.S. health officials lifted a pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Cuomo said the following:

World-renowned public health experts from the federal government and our own independent state task force have reviewed the data and reaffirmed that the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can resume. The state of New York will resume administration of this vaccine at all of our state-run sites effective immediately. The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war against COVID and allow everyone to resume normalcy, and we have three proven vaccines at our disposal. I urge every New Yorker to take whichever one is available to them first. The sooner we all get vaccinated, the sooner we can put the long COVID nightmare behind us once and for all. NEW YORK GOVERNOR – ANDREW CUOMO

Dr. Howard Zucker agreed with Gov. Cuomo:

Yesterday evening, following a thorough safety review, the CDC and FDA lifted the recommended pause on the COVID-19 Johnson & Johnson vaccine and said that the United States can resume the use of the vaccine for adults, 18 years of age and older. Following discussions with New York State’s Clinical Advisory Task Force and Governor Cuomo, I recommend that New York State accept the federal recommendations and resume Johnson & Johnson vaccinations effective immediately. DR. HOWARD ZUCKER ON RESUMING J&J VACCINE

The data has shown the vaccine’s known benefits far outweigh the potential and extremely rare risks, but we urge anyone with questions about the COVID-19 vaccines to speak with their healthcare provider. We will continue to communicate regular updates and guidance from the federal government to providers and the general public about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and all vaccines on the market. DR. HOWARD ZUCKER ON VACCINE’S SAFETY