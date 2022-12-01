ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Calling all thrift shoppers and discount chasers! A new shopping event is being introduced at a popular used clothing store in the community that you may take interest in.

You’ve heard of Black Friday and even Cyber Monday when it comes to shopping for the latest deals during the holiday season, but have you heard of Blue Friday? Vice President of Community Engagement at Goodwill of the Finger Lakes Jennifer Boutte says it’s something that the Goodwill stores of the Finger Lakes is trying for the first time this year as a way to say thank you and provide an opportunity for shoppers to reinvest in the community.

“What makes it different is that it’s the holiday season. It’s a nice way to tell shoppers, listen, you don’t always have to go to the big retailers to support or shop for the people you love. There’s such a thing as secondhand shopping in the holiday season,” Jennifer says.

All customers will get 15% off their total purchase during the event, helping shoppers save some extra money while doing so in a more sustainable way.

“Year after year we keep more than 25 million pounds of things out of waste fills…we repurpose clothing, we recycle for the benefit of the planet but in addition it’s about the community reinvestment, really giving back to the community that you live in,” Jennifer says.

And in giving back to the community you live in, every time you make a donation, or make a purchase it helps to support that cause, recycling clothing and recycling the generosity.

“It’s what December 1st and already over the last 2 months we’ve given over a thousand coats away, so it’s things like that, because of the support we receive, it allows us to do the good work that we do in the communities that we’re in,” Jennifer says.

The event is scheduled for tomorrow at all 11 Goodwill stores in the Finger Lakes region. Everyone is eligible for the discount, and if you’d like more information about the event and the programs supported you can go to www.goodwillfingerlakes.org.