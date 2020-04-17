1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Goodwill providing essential needs during pandemic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While thousands of people may be without a job, there are other organizations continuing to provide essential needs to the community. The Goodwill of the Finger Lakes is keeping their employees on payroll during these critical times. 

“We aren’t sure how we’re gonna pay for it in the long run, but we are actually still employing our employees and paying them, even while they’re at home. With 211/Life Line, we’ve redeployed our ABVI mission team as well as other employees to answer those basic needs,” said Jennifer Lake, President of Goodwill the Finger Lakes.

Even though their retail stores are closed during these crucial times, it’s paramount for them to keep their 211/Life Line service which helps the community connect to food and assisted housing.  

“Goodwill the Finger Lakes is committed to serving the community and will do whatever it takes to keep our crisis  24/7 line running,” said Lake. 

In addition, Goodwill is partnering with the United Way for their mask makers initiative. Crafters can donate them at their locations for people in need.

“We really have a huge need. So far we’ve collected about a thousand. To give you any idea, we need 500,000 for a week’s worth of service. So anyone sitting at home that can help the initiative is phenomenal.” 

Goodwill is asking the community to hold off other donations like clothes and household items — but can still donate if you don’t have any other option, they’ll quarantine the items for at least six days.

For more information on their 211/Life Line click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss