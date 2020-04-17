Goodwill providing essential needs during pandemic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While thousands of people may be without a job, there are other organizations continuing to provide essential needs to the community. The Goodwill of the Finger Lakes is keeping their employees on payroll during these critical times.

“We aren’t sure how we’re gonna pay for it in the long run, but we are actually still employing our employees and paying them, even while they’re at home. With 211/Life Line, we’ve redeployed our ABVI mission team as well as other employees to answer those basic needs,” said Jennifer Lake, President of Goodwill the Finger Lakes.

Even though their retail stores are closed during these crucial times, it’s paramount for them to keep their 211/Life Line service which helps the community connect to food and assisted housing.

“Goodwill the Finger Lakes is committed to serving the community and will do whatever it takes to keep our crisis 24/7 line running,” said Lake.

In addition, Goodwill is partnering with the United Way for their mask makers initiative. Crafters can donate them at their locations for people in need.

“We really have a huge need. So far we’ve collected about a thousand. To give you any idea, we need 500,000 for a week’s worth of service. So anyone sitting at home that can help the initiative is phenomenal.”

Goodwill is asking the community to hold off other donations like clothes and household items — but can still donate if you don’t have any other option, they’ll quarantine the items for at least six days.

For more information on their 211/Life Line click here.