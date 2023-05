ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— Goodwill of the Finger Lakes marked the official grand opening of their new store in Canandaigua with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday.

This will be the first Goodwill in Canandaigua, and the 11th in the Finger Lakes region.

The new store is located at 328 Eastern Boulevard in the former Bed, Bath and Beyond retail space. Goodwill in Canandaigua will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.