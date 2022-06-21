ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Goodwill of the Finger Lakes is opening a new and improved contact center in Rochester.

The organization held a ribbon cutting Tuesday morning at the facility on South Clinton Avenue. The renovated building will house the Contact Center’s current operations — and it will become the home of their new 9-8-8 Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Joyel Bennett, the group’s vice president of business operations, says this expansion will help their operation run smoother.

“Once it was all completed we knew this was clear — this is gonna create a pathway that allows for more collaboration and efficiency between our business services and our 2-1-1 team because now they’re working in one unique space,” Bennett said.

The renovation includes 135 new hybrid style workstations, upgraded energy efficient lights, a break room, and a calming room — where employees can take time to decompress between calls.

The Contact Center has been open since 1998.