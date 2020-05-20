Goodwill in financial crisis while crisis calls skyrocket

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Goodwill is having serious financial troubles, while the number of crisis calls to its 211 hotline are increasing dramatically.

Goodwill’s 211 crisis hotline has had 17,000 more calls since March which is much more than last year.

Goodwill Fingerlakes CEO Jennifer Lake says it’s serious.

“211 is who you call when you don’t know who to call if you’re experiencing challenges feeding your family, if you’re concerned about your ability to pay your rent, or you’ve been unemployed as a result of these times,” said Lake.

It’s a service she says is mandatory for the community during this difficult time.

“From a mental health perspective, we’re also the suicide hotline for our region really providing crisis counseling and helping people because we’re all struggling right now,” Lake said.

“Families are really tugging at my heartstrings,” said 211 crisis counselor Deborah Turner. “The amount of stress they’re under, whether the parents are working from home trying to manage online working for their children, maybe they have things going on with their family as well like they have a grandparent who they can’t even see right now.”

Goodwill is asking the community for help so it can continue to be there for people who need it.

“We are confident that the community will rise to the occasion,” said Lake.

Goodwill representatives say they’ll be looking at a two and a half million dollar deficit.