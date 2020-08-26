Goodwill clearance center relocating from Rochester to Henrietta

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Goodwill of the Finger Lakes clearance center is relocating from the city of Rochester to Henrietta.

The center serves hundreds of thousands of people in the area each year, but leaders say the move was needed to ensure they have the space and revenue to keep community services running.

Thousands of shoppers visit from the Goodwill Clearance Center by the Rochester Public Market every week. People like Jose Gonzalez, who bought everything he is wearing from the center are worried about the community that relies on this location due to the facility relocating,

“I don’t have a car, I don’t have transportation, so it’s gonna be hard for me to get there. It is good for the community this place over here,” said Jose Gonzalez.

The new center is almost 10 miles away from the previous location — but it has more space, better parking, and ground level access.

It is near a bus route, and leaders say they took transportation into consideration when searching for a new facility.

“While that location is good, it’s central, it doesn’t allow us to co-locate our warehouse facilities with our clearance center, and it adds about 200,00 dollars in expenses of having to truck the product,” said Jennifer Lake, president and CEO Goodwill Finger Lakes.

Lake says the Finger Lakes Goodwill is facing financial challenges, even while it is serving more people than ever because of the pandemic. This revenue saved from the new location will fund their 2-1-1 lifeline program, vision services, and their workforce development program.

“The cost saving of being able to facility and store co-located will help add additional resources to help the community,” said Lake.

The new Goodwill clearance center will be ready for the grand opening Tuesday, Sept. 1.