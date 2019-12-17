Good Samaritans who helped during attack on officer Wright to be honored

Lydell Weatherspoon, one of the three people to be honored by city leaders for helping when an RPD officer was attacked in October, tells News 8 about the Peck Street incident in early October. (News 8 WROC Photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three Good Samaritans who assisted Rochester police officer Denny Wright when he was attacked in early October will be honored by city leaders.

Lydell Weatherspoon, Matt Ochs, and Ramique Hill will be honored by Mayor Lovely Warren and Rochester City Council Tuesday.

The three of them were credited with helping during the Peck Street incident on October 4 when officer Wright was stabbed multiple times.

“When I got a little closer to the house I could hear someone inside yelling for help,” Weatherspoon told News 8 a few days after the attack.

“Once I got in the officer said ‘help,’” said Weatherspoon. “I immediately took a step toward the officer and the guy on the ground. He had him pinned down and I called out. Listen. Stop moving. Not to the officer but the guy, calming him down. He tried to struggle a little bit. Once he heard my voice he stopped and just laid there.

“That’s when I could see the officer in real distress, ” said Weatherspoon. “I was on the phone with dispatch and I immediately told them officer down. Officer needs assistance. He needs help real bad.

“That officer showed me a lot of courage,” said Weatherspoon. “I thank God everyday that I did what I did because it’s individuals like him that create individuals like me. Because if he is willing to put his life on the line to serve and protect why can’t we all do it for each other.”

On the day of the attack, local leaders commended the civilians for helping the officer.

RPD deputy chief Mark Mura said bystanders intervened.

“I can’t state enough how important it was that those community members stepped up to help,” said RPD deputy chief Mark Mura.

“The residents who intervened deserve our gratitude and their actions speak to the true spirit of our city,” Mayor Warren said in a statement.

The three Good Samaritans will be honored in City Council Chambers at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officer Wright was released from the hospital three weeks after the attack, surrounded by family, friends, loved ones, and law enforcement agencies.

Here it is: The moment RPD officer Denny Wright leaves the hospital, surrounded by law enforcement, family, and friends. #ROC pic.twitter.com/LWckil1q2T — News 8 – WROC-TV (@News_8) October 25, 2019

In connection to the attack on Officer Wright, Keith Williams, 28 of Rochester, is charged with attempted aggravated murder and aggravated assault of police officer, charges he pleaded not guilty to last week. Williams was given no bail.

Williams has been involved with a number of crimes just this year and has been in and out of custody.

The Rochester Police Locust Club says they have received numerous requests to support Officer Dennison “Denny” Wright after he was assaulted last week.

The club has set up the “Denny Wright Fund” through Canandaigua National Bank. Donations are accepted at any bank branch.

Wright is a 20-plus year veteran of the force and is well respected for his community outreach, which includes dancing with Rochester City School District students in his wife’s classroom. Wright’s wife, Sonia Lagares-Wright, is an RCSD teacher who won a Golden Apple award in 2017.