Good Samaritan recalls rescue effort on Griffith St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Firefighters say nine children and four adults all made it out safely when a fire broke out on Griffith Street last night.

Crews say they were able to make it onto the roof of the home and that's when a Good Samaritan stepped into help. That Good Samaritan says he was in the right place at the right time and his instincts told him he needed to stop. When he did—he saw this home fully engulfed in families and people in trouble.

Tim Depew say he was driving home last night around 7 p.m. when he saw smoke coming from a home on Griffith Street

"My instincts told me to go over and look," says Depew.

What Depew saw when he got closer was an active fire and a family in trouble. "I could see some family getting out of a window out onto a back roof."

Depew says he went to help police officers, who were already on scene, but fire trucks hadn’t yet arrived, so they had to get creative.

He says, "We were able to get one of the officers up on a garbage toter and he was able to get up and reach the kids -- little babies, there was a couple of infants couple toddlers.”

Total, we’re told 13 people were in the home including a man who was wheelchair-bound and lived downstairs. All got out and we’re not injured.

When we asked Depew if he thinks he’s a hero, he said, "Something just told me I needed to be there and that’s the first time I ever did anything like that and hopefully the last."

The Red Cross says they are assisting the residents. Everyone inside the home has been given funds to get clothing, food, shelter if they need it, medicine and more.