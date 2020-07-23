Good Samaritan given Hero Award by USPS for helping during attack on Officer Denny Wright

Rochester police officers and USPS workers are honoring Ramique Hill, who helped Officer Denny Wright when he was attacked back in October. Officer Wright is here to honor Hill as well. (News 8 Photo/ KAYLA GREEN)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department and United States Postal Service workers honored the Good Samaritan who helped Officer Denny Wright when he was attacked whil reporting to a call in October.

“It was just instinct. You just got to go help,” Ramique Hill said. “People were standing around but at times like that you can’t stand around, you gotta help. It’s a human life on the line regardless of anything I was in the right spot at the right time.”

On October 4, Hill went to work like any other day, as a post office letter carrier, when his life changed forever. While walking, he heard gunshots and heard people saying, “They’re trying to kill an officer.”

He ran to help and that’s when he found Wright who was attacked by a man with a knife.

“He walked into a situation where he had no idea what had happened in that house, that somebody needed help,” Officer Wright said. “It’s a selfless act that he did and I owe Mr. Hill a debt of gratitude that I can’t begin to figure out how to repay.”

Hill’s mother Kizi Hill was with him Thursday morning and said she is proud of her son and is glad he was able to prevent something worse from happening.

“It’s just a blessing to be able to see that even as a single mother and praying to God that you raised your child, black child, black young man to be a respectful person not care about race, color or creed, but about human life,” Rizi Hill said.

Hill said several RPD officers have reached out and thanked him for helping save Officer Wright’s life. They have even offered to buy him a drink — when it’s safe to do so.

“I’ve heard so many stories of how good he was from of people in the neighborhood,” Hill said. “I know people who are not the best citizens in the world and they love Denny! “They were like ‘What happened? Is he okay?’ It really stands to show that not every officer is bad.”

On Thursday, Hill received the USPS Hero Award.

“At the end of the day, we all live on the same planet and we’re not going anywhere. As soon as we start working together and get past all these sad tragedies it would be a better life for all of us.”

Kizi Hill said the incident has connected the two families forever. Officer Wright added, “He is the definition of a hero.”

Lydell Weatherspoon, Matt Ochs were also at the scene on Peck Street with Hill back on October 4 and the three were honored by Mayor Lovely Warren and Rochester City Council back in December.

Officer Wright was released from the hospital three weeks after the attack, surrounded by family, friends, loved ones, and law enforcement agencies.

In connection to the attack on Officer Wright, Keith Williams, 28 of Rochester, is charged with attempted aggravated murder and aggravated assault of police officer, charges he pleaded not guilty. Williams was given no bail.

Williams has been involved with a number of crimes just this year and has been in and out of custody.

Wright is a 20-plus year veteran of the force and is well respected for his community outreach, which includes dancing with Rochester City School District students in his wife’s classroom. Wright’s wife, Sonia Lagares-Wright, is an RCSD teacher who won a Golden Apple award in 2017.