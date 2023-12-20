ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department’s “Good Night Lights” returns to Golisano Children’s Hospital for the second and final “good night” this season.

First responders park their vehicles in separate locations on Crittenden Blvd. to say “goodnight” to patients and families in the Golisano Children’s Hospital. They flash their lights and put on a show for the kids and their families.

This is a tradition that was started 6 years ago by Lt. Richard Waldo and Officer Jason Blanchard