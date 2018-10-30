Golisano gift helps Fisher launch Institute for Developmental Disability Nursing Video

PITTSFORD, NY (WROC) - An announcement from St. John Fisher College on the creation of the Golisano Institute for Developmental Disability Nursing came out Tuesday.

The institute will be integrated into Fisher's Wegmans School of Nursing. This is a major gift and one that will create the first institute of its kind in the country.

Mr. Golisano and the Golisano Foundation have donated $5.8 million to St. John Fisher College, to create the first-ever Institute for Developmental Disability Nursing. It will be fully integrated into the Wegmans School of Nursing.

It's designed to train nurses, form policy, and create higher standards of care for people with developmental disabilities.

"We meet people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in many different areas in our practice," said Dianne Cooney Miner, founding dean at Wegmans School of Nursing. "We want them to feel confident in high quality care that is individualized, is respectful, promotes self-advocacy, autonomy and dignity. But also gets at the heart and soul of keeping people healthy."

The Golisano Institute for Developmental Disability Nursing will be up and running beginning this January. The School of Nursing at Fisher is already the largest enroller of nursing in the region.