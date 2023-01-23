ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Roberts Wesleyan University celebrated the grand opening of its brand new Golisano Community Engagement Center Monday.

The new space dedicated to student engagement cost around $13.9 million. The 26,000 square foot center will serve as a space for students to connect with each other, as well as with campus resources.

It’s something that the university’s president says has been much needed.

“We are 157 years old and we have never had a dedicated student space,” Roberts Wesleyan President Deana Porterfield said. “We’ve had little nooks and crannies that we have created over the years, but this is actually the first time in our history that we’ve had a student commons.”

She says the space will be especially helpful in the winter months, as students would typically have to sit in their cars between classes to stay warm.