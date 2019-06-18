Golisano Children's Hospital ranked among the best in the country

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. URMC Golisano Children's Hospital

Rochester, NY (WROC) - UR Medicine's Golisano Children's Hospital has been recognized as one of the best in the nation.

The hospital ranked number 38 in their neonatology programs which provide care for critically ill and premature newborns. Golisano treats more than 1,100 infants every year.

The hospital ranked 41 in their nephrology program which provides care for those with kidney disease, reduced renal function, and hypertension.

The report rankings feature the 50 best children's hospitals in each of 10 pediatric specialties. Over the past eight years, Golisano children's hospital has been recognized in six of the 10 categories.