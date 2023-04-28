ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A supply drive for the Golisano Autism Center. The center opened in 2019, after announcing construction in 2017.

The center says it helps to serve the over 10,000 people diagnosed with autism in the Greater Rochester area. To help them get a needed influx of supplies, they’re announcing a drive will start May 6.

This is in cooperation with students from Cornell University. An organizer explains why their mission is so important.

“It’s really important for them to be able to come to one place,” Golisano Autism Center Director Caitlyn Stoffle said. “Often times, we hear families saying, prior to finding us, how difficult it was being able to communicate with different providers, being able to access the various different resources, and what we’re able to do is assess their needs and be able to provide them access to a provider that would be able to ensure that their program would be appropriate for an individual.”

They’re accepting a number of items including gently used toys, toiletries, and clothing items.

They also accept monetary donations. More information can be found here.