ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Medical professionals, business owners, and community members gathered in Pittsford Thursday in a “Go Red for Women” luncheon, all to raise awareness for heart disease, the number one killer of women worldwide.

The event featured vendors talking about exercise and the importance of healthy foods, as well as CPR demonstrations and stories from real survivors.

All of the money raised from this event will go towards the American Heart Association, to support research.