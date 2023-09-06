BLOOMFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) – As the Buffalo Bills get ready to face the New York Jets for the season opener Monday night, a few super fans in Ontario County have their pride on display.

What started as a pandemic project in 2020 has evolved into something more for Mike Mansfield, a diehard Bills fan in Bloomfield.

Mansfield and his neighbor, longtime Jets fan Eric Jensen, have created a friendly battle between the fandoms.

Over time, what they’ve added to their properties to show off their support has turned into a neighborhood destination.

“They come by and they beep and they stop. They’ll say, ‘I love your house. I’m from Florida. I’m from Arizona. Or, I have to send these pictures to my cousin.’ So, that’s pretty neat,” said Mansfield.

It’s no surprise the Bills Mafia runs deep. For Mansfield, he loves the team so much he decided to transform his home on State Route 444 into everything red, white, blue, and Buffalo.

“The house needed a paint job and it was a great catalyst for me to go after it and make something happen,” said Mansfield.

That’s when Jensen knew he had to step up. The rivalry first began after he put out a Jets flag at his home entrance.

“I have to try and keep up with him. I’ve been a diehard Jets fan my whole life. Sundays are usually crazy. People usually have their windows down, yelling, ‘Go Bills.’ Once in a while, I’ll hear, ‘Go Jets,'” said Jensen.

They’ve built up a banter back and forth over the years, adding new elements to their yards.

“It’s a great feud. There’s no malice going on. It’s all fun,” said Mansfield.

As for the upcoming match-up to start the season, all bets are off.

“He’s got his side of the lawn, and I’ve got my side of the lawn. That’s pretty much what we’ve got going there,” Mansfield laughed.

No matter the outcome Monday night, both Mansfield and Jensen aren’t worried, as they’ll keep showing their public support year-round.