GM strike with no end in sight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “Every time we give, they take more. We’re done giving and it’s time for us to get our share,” said Dan Maloney, President UAW Local 1097.

Higher wages, better health care, more job security, and no more plant closures in the U.S.

That’s what the local union was demanding today at the General Motors plant on Lexington Avenue. Maloney said the community support has been overwhelming.

“Our members are fired up, they’re enthusiastic,” he said.

“They better hurry up and strike a deal, it’s only going to get bigger and bigger,” said Congressional candidate Nate McMurray.

He said this factory is already profitable, but workers are being told not profitable enough.

“This company is making eight billion dollars per year,” adds McMurray.

Maloney said they are the true stakeholders at General Motors.

“We bailed this company out. The American taxpayer. The workers, with a loss of pension and a cut of a third of our pay,” said Maloney.

In a statement, GM officials said it offered pay raises, and $7 billion worth of US factory investments, which would result in more than 5,000 jobs. The company also said it offered higher profit sharing and better health benefits.

The workers on Lexington Avenue disagree. As for word on any future U.S. plant closures, Maloney is confident it won’t happen here.

“That’s what we’re fighting for is keeping jobs in America. No more plant closures, no more shut downs,” he said.



