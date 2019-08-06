Glacier Ridge sports dome reinflated, back in business

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Glacier Ridge Sports Park on West Ridge Road in Spencerport is back in business after its dome was destroyed by wind.

The new sports dome was inflated on Tuesday and is much stronger than its predecessor. It features a structure that can withstand winds of 150 miles per hour.

Under the dome sits a full-size soccer field and a brand new lighting system. A GoFundMe campaign helped the owner raise the money needed to rebuild.

Wind bursts up to 60 miles per hour brought the dome down on New Year’s Eve leaving only the front door standing.