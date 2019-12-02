Girl with the Golden Feet: Greece teen tap dancer wins gold overseas

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Katie LaRuez came back home holding the gold. The girl with the golden shoes won first place for the USA in tap dance in the IDO competition.

The competition in Germany was run by the International Dance Organization, and LaRuez competed in the “Adult” group.

#TheGirlWithTheGoldenFeet, Katie LaRuez happily posing with her gold medal. She won this in a #tapdance group in an International Dance Organization competition at 16. Her dad chimed in here: “Careful, I spent a lot on those teeth.” More on@News_8 & https://t.co/SsUkWLPtq7 soon! pic.twitter.com/xD6CV84CVY — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) December 2, 2019

The team was made up of dancers across the country, and competed against other countries. She originally auditioned for the team through the American Tap Company in 9th grade, took a year off, and came back.

“The experience is like no other,” LaRuez said. “You have to be there to know what it’s all about.”

#TheGirlWithTheGoldenFeet! Katie LaRuez won a gold medal in Germany in the #IDO competiton. At only 16, she was one of the youngest in competition. More from this #tapdance legend-in-training on@News_8

and https://t.co/SsUkWLPtq7 soon! pic.twitter.com/mvvaTJExLZ — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) December 2, 2019

Dance has been in her life since she was three.

“I really couldn’t imagine my life without it,” she said. “It’s a different way to express yourself. That’s why I love it so much.”







Photos from the competition provided by Maryanne LaRuez

LaRuez also takes ballet, sings, and plays the oboe. But tap — a dance that has its origins in jazz music — holds a special place in her heart.

“It’s just so different, and there’s so much that can go into it,” she said. “I think it’s so cool you get to make music with your feet.”

A closeup of #TheGirlWithTheGoldenFeet! I was really impressed with her poise, and talent. More with Miss LaRuez on @News_8 at 11pm and soon on https://t.co/SsUkWLPtq7. pic.twitter.com/ZCJYJDaHtI — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) December 2, 2019

After years of hard work on her own craft, and bringing all the work she did in the states, and overseas, when she and the team WAS won the gold:

“We were on the floor, crying,” she said. “Tears of joy obviously.”

We caught up with Katie at Premiere Dance Center. There, her tap instructor is Brittani Palermo.