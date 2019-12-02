Girl with the Golden Feet: Greece teen tap dancer wins gold overseas

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Katie LaRuez came back home holding the gold. The girl with the golden shoes won first place for the USA in tap dance in the IDO competition.
The competition in Germany was run by the International Dance Organization, and LaRuez competed in the “Adult” group.
The team was made up of dancers across the country, and competed against other countries. She originally auditioned for the team through the American Tap Company in 9th grade, took a year off, and came back.
“The experience is like no other,” LaRuez said. “You have to be there to know what it’s all about.”
Dance has been in her life since she was three.
“I really couldn’t imagine my life without it,” she said. “It’s a different way to express yourself. That’s why I love it so much.”
LaRuez also takes ballet, sings, and plays the oboe. But tap — a dance that has its origins in jazz music — holds a special place in her heart.
“It’s just so different, and there’s so much that can go into it,” she said. “I think it’s so cool you get to make music with your feet.”
After years of hard work on her own craft, and bringing all the work she did in the states, and overseas, when she and the team WAS won the gold:
“We were on the floor, crying,” she said. “Tears of joy obviously.”
We caught up with Katie at Premiere Dance Center. There, her tap instructor is Brittani Palermo.