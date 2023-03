ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Beloved Girl Scout cookies will be around a little longer than normal this year.

In the middle of selling season, the Girl Scouts of Western New York have announced an extension to its cookie program.

You can now buy Girl Scout cookies until April 22. This is in the hopes of expanding support for the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls.

The extension gives you an additional three weeks to stock up on Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, and more!