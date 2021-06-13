Girl organizes wheelchair swing at Greece park

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) – Santii Patel had a dream of making her local playground more accessible for those with special needs. This weekend the 8-year-old saw that dream come true as a new wheelchair-adapted swing was installed at Basil Marella Park in Greece.

“It feels really great to see people in wheelchairs having fun and see their smiles,” Patel said. “It made me feel happy. I think I’m going to try to make another playground.”

Patel came up with the idea last year. Along with Patel’s hot chocolate fundraisers, the town of Greece and the organization “endlesshighway.org” helped make the project a reality.

“She had a dream to have an inclusive swing in the town of Greece, and the town of Greece listened,” Peter OBrien, who’s the Director of Parks and Recreation, said. “The town of Greece is now supporting the rest of the playground, the new swing, the sensory center, shade system; all things designed for those with disabilities and those of all abilities.”

O’Brien said around 25 volunteers helped build the new swing on Friday. The park is set to open in July.