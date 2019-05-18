Local News

Girl hurt in shooting in Rochester

Posted: May 17, 2019 11:12 PM EDT

Updated: May 17, 2019 11:12 PM EDT

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) -- Police say a girl was injured Friday night after being shot in the leg on Portland Avenue near Oneida Street in Rochester.

Officers were called to the area around 10 p.m. for the shooting.

The 13-year-old girl was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment. She is expected to survive.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.


