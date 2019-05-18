Girl hurt in shooting in Rochester
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) -- Police say a girl was injured Friday night after being shot in the leg on Portland Avenue near Oneida Street in Rochester.
Officers were called to the area around 10 p.m. for the shooting.
The 13-year-old girl was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment. She is expected to survive.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
