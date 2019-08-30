Giovanni’s Lunch Cart closing after nearly three decades in Victor

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — He’s a staple in the Village of Victor. People come from all over the Rochester area during the summer months to enjoy a meal at Giovanni’s Lunch Cart.

Now, after 27 years of serving the community, Giovanni Gullace is hanging up his apron.

Giovanni’s Lunch Cart, located near the intersection of Rt. 96 and Maple Avenue, serves everything from burgers and fries to chicken sandwiches and Italian sausage.

Customers have been sharing their feelings about the news as well as pictures of their last meal at the lunch cart on Facebook.

Gullace is retiring so he can spend more time with his family. Next summer, the lunch cart will reopen under new management, but many say it just won’t be the same.