CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) – The Lake House on Canandaigua debuted a custom-made Gingerbread Boat at its holiday festival and tree lighting ceremony on Friday evening.

The boat was created by the resort’s executive pastry chef John Bard, the boat measures about 4 feet x 8 feet and sits about 4 feet tall. It is made with 150 pounds of dough and 75 pounds of icing. It also has gum drops, candy canes, Nerds rope, homemade chocolate bark, and rock candy, all held together by royal icing and sitting atop a challah bread reef. It took the team about four days to put the gingerbread boat together.

The evening also included a visit from Santa, music and carolers, holiday drinks, and a reindeer-drawn sleigh from Shortsville Reindeer Farm. WROC’s Natalie Kucko emceed the event.