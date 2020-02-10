Gillibrand to announce bipartisan legislation for substance use disorder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Senator Kirsten Gilligrand will announce bipartisan legislation to support families struggling with substance use disorder.

The legislation, called the Family Support Services for Addiction Act, would create a grant program to help non-profits and community organizations provide support services to families with loved ones seeking treatment.

Gillibrand will make the announcement at the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence on Buffalo Road at 10:30 a.m. on Monday.