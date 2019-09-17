Gillibrand pushing for reauthorization of National Flood Insurance Program

LAKE ONTARIO, N.Y. (WROC) — With fewer than two weeks left before the National Flood Insurance Program expires, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is pushing for an immediate reauthorization.

Hundreds of local lakeshore residents are relying on the flood relief program after this year brought another round of damaging high water levels on Lake Ontario. Along with a reauthorization, Gillibrand also wants new reforms added to the program.

She says it’s riddled with fraud and corruption and her reforms would make it harder for insurance companies to defraud customers.