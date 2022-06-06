ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Congressman Joe Morelle held a press conference at the Monroe County Veterans Service Agency Monday.

The conference was about a call to pass the PACT Act of 2022, which they say would help millions of veterans who were exposed to toxins during war and are now suffering from rare health conditions.

The Senate will vote on The PACT Act this week.

A cornerstone of the PACT Act is a bipartisan bill from Senator Gillibrand which makes it easier for veterans to prove they served during the time those toxins were around.

“This is probably the most significant piece of legislation in the veterans community since the post 9/11 GI bill,” saiod AMVETS National Executive Director Joe Chenelly. “That’s a big deal. This is something that could help 3.5 million veterans and could probably save a lot of lives. It will definitely save a lot of lives.”

If the PACT Act is passed, it will authorize screening able to detect war related diseases in veterans. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has shown support for the legislation. Sixty votes are necessary for passage.