ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – GiGi’s Playhouse in Rochester held its 5th annual gala Saturday evening. The gala is the most important fundraising event of the year for GiGi’s Playhouse.

This was the first time since 2019 that GiGi’s has had an in-person event of this magnitude due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s gala took place at Hyatt Regency in Rochester on E Main Street. The gala’s theme was “Under the Sea.”

GiGi’s Playhouse is a nonprofit achievement center for those with down syndrome in Rochester and surrounding areas.