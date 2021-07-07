Geva announces return with ‘Ring of Fire: The music of Johnny Cash’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Geva Theatre will soon be welcoming back audiences after over 16 months of dark stages and empty seats.

“Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash” will run August 3 to September 12. The show features a cast of six multi-instrumentalist actors as they lead the audience through the story of the singer/songwriter. The musical includes more than two-dozen Cash classics, including “I Walk the Line,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “I’ve Been Everywhere,” and of course, “Ring of Fire.”

The performances will take place at a new outdoor stage, which will mark Geva’s first ever outdoor performance.

