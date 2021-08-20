Geva announces its 49th season, beginning January 2022

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Geva Theatre announced its 49th season will begin in January of 2022.

Center’s Artistic Director Mark Cuddy and Executive Director Christopher Mannelli announced eight productions for the upcoming season.

Due to scheduling adjustments made by the theatre in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, productions for the upcoming season will run from January through July 2022.

This will be Cuddy’s final season with Geva after 27 years.

“Our 49th season captures everything that is theatrically meaningful to me: humor, adventure, topicality, music, new writing, deep relationships, and the opportunity for virtuosic acting,” Cuddy said in a statement. “For my farewell as Artistic Director, I couldn’t be prouder of what audiences will experience at the conclusion of my tenure.”

Geva’s established partnerships with other western New York theatres will continue in the upcoming

season. Two selections will be co-productions with Syracuse Stage, and another is being produced

by Kitchen Theatre in Ithaca, New York.

Ticket subscriptions for Season 49 are now on sale and may be purchased by calling the Geva Box Office at 585-232-4382. Subscribers to the current 2020-2021 Season have the opportunity to renew

at discounted rates through October 5.

Geva’s 49th Season

All plays, artists, and schedules are subject to change.

Airness

By Chelsea Marcantel

Directed by Skip Greer

Wilson Stage, January 11 – February 6

When Nina enters her first air guitar competition, she thinks winning will be a breeze. When she meets up with a group of loveable air-guitar nerds, each hell-bent on becoming the next champion, she learns there is more to this fringe hobby than meets the eye. As Nina gets drawn deeper into the scene, she discovers what achieving “airness” really means.

Constellations

By Nick Payne

Directed by Mark Cuddy

Fielding Stage, February 2 – 20

Marianne: In the quantum multiverse, every choice, every decision you’ve ever made and never made exists in an unimaginably vast ensemble of parallel universes.

Roland: This is genuinely turning me on.

When two people meet for the first time, an infinite number of possibilities for their future lay before them. What if they all happened? Science and romance collide in this clever exploration of love and free will in the multiverse.

How to Catch Creation

By Christina Anderson

Directed by Daniel J. Bryant

Wilson Stage, February 22 – March 20

A story that reverberates through generations, How to Catch Creation explores what makes a family, and what it means to find true fulfillment. In 2014, Griffin, Stokes, Riley and Tami are four artists whose lives become entangled with each other as they experiment with new ways to express themselves. A joyful and unexpected encounter with the writings of a queer Black feminist from the 1960s challenges their understandings of justice, love and loyalty.

Somewhere Over the Border

By Brian Quijada

Directed by Rebecca Martinez

World Premiere Co-production with Syracuse Stage

Wilson Stage, March 30 – May 1

Inspired by the real-life journey of the writer’s mother (Reina Quijada) from El Salvador to the US – and by L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz – Somewhere Over the Border embraces the factual and the fantastical in its depiction of one young girl’s pursuit of the American dream. As Reina travels north to the Mexican border, she gathers friends, faces down dangers, and holds tight to the memory of the little boy she left behind. Set in the 1970s and propelled by cumbia, Mexican mariachi boleros, American rock and hip hop, this new musical is both fable and family history – and a testament to the determination born of love.

The Chinese Lady

By Lloyd Suh

Directed by TBD

A Kitchen Theatre Production

Fielding Stage, April 20 – May 8

In 1834, a 14-year-old girl is brought to the United States from Guangzhou Province. Allegedly the first Chinese women to set foot in the U.S., she is put on display for the American public and billed as “The Chinese Lady.” For over 45 years, she is toured around the US as a sideshow act, accompanied by Atung, her assistant and closest acquaintance. Lloyd Suh’s piercing tale, based on the true story of Afong Moy, examines the ways in which one woman’s life is impacted by exploitation and the white gaze and explores the mystery surrounding Moy’s later years.

Yoga Play

By Dipika Guha

Directed by Melissa Crespo

Co-production with Syracuse Stage

Wilson Stage, May 10 – June 5

Corporate yoga giant Jojomon is at the pinnacle of its game when a scandal sends the company into freefall. Joan, the newly hired CEO, risks everything on a wild plan to recover the company’s earnings and reputation. Yoga Play is a provocative new comedy about confronting cultural appropriation and searching for authenticity in a world determined to sell enlightenment.

Where We Belong

Written and Performed by Madeline Sayet

Directed by Mei Ann Teo

National Tour

Fielding Stage, June 1 – 19

In 2015, Mohegan theatre-maker Madeline Sayet travels to England to pursue a PhD in Shakespeare. Madeline finds a country that refuses to acknowledge its ongoing role in colonialism, just as the Brexit vote threatens to further disengage the UK from the wider world. In this intimate and exhilarating solo piece, Madeline echoes a journey to England braved by Native ancestors in the 1700s following treatise betrayals – and forces us to consider what it means to belong in an increasingly globalized world.

Sister Act

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Glenn Slater

Book by Cheri Steinkellner and Bill Steinkellner

Additional Book Material by Douglas Carter Beane

Based on the Touchstone Pictures Motion Picture, Sister Act, written by Joseph Howard

Directed & Choreographed by Julio Agustin

Wilson Stage, June 21 – July 24

What’s the best place to hide a disco diva who just witnessed a mob hit? In a convent, of course! Delores Van Cartier takes cover and dons a habit, but she can’t quite live up to the rigid expectations of Mother Superior. When she brings her disco talent to the convent choir, the word “sister” takes on new meaning as the public, the press – and the mob – take notice.



Nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.