Geva announces 2019-2020 season

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - Geva Theatre Center has announced 10 major productions and two festivals for their 2019-2020 season.

This is the theatre's 47th year of making professional theatre in Rochester. The season will continued to be sponsored by ESL Federal Credit Union. Dr. Dawn Lipson will serve as Honorary Season Producer.

The season will kick off with La Cage Aux Folles with opening night on September 3rd. Other productions will include The Niceties, Queen, Slow Food and Once. Geva will also keep with the tradition of A Christmas Carol starting in late November.

