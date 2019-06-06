Get the best care from your new doctor

Dr. Jeff Harp discussed how to get the best care possible from your new doctor Thursday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“All of us have a lot of information about our health, that’s out there,” said Dr. Harp. “The primary clinician will want to know what that is. So the first visit might seem like a very business-like thing – collecting information and trying to get a feeling about who I am as a patient, who this new person is as a patient. I think being patient with that process, and perhaps having that information right on hand, to be able to say – here is my health care stuff.”

There is a simple way to make sure that information is in hand. “One way is to talk to one’s former health care clinician and get copies, either electronically or physically, of records,” Dr. Harp said. “The other is to have signed a consent form at the prior office or have, ahead of time, signed a consent form at the new office to get those records from the former health care clinician. A lot of offices will have a form that can be completed that will have, you know, I need to know this, I need to know about this. And if it gets there early enough, the clinician will have reviewed it, so that they have a sense about what’s going on.”

Dr. Harp said there are several things a new physician will want to know about you. “I think that they will want to know if there are major health concerns, allergies or medications, but also a general approach to what sort of health care things are being worked on at the moment. So where did you leave the story off when you left your last health care clinician? Where do we need to pick up? What needs to be done right now and what can wait?”

If you’re moving to a new area, Dr. Harp said most health care systems have a ‘Find A Clinician’ place on their website to find out the names of the local health care systems and go to their resources. “Ask friends, ask neighbors, ask relatives, you know – where do you guys go? Who’s good out there?” And get recommendations.”

He added it’s okay to shop around. “It’s really important to have a health care clinician that one can get along with in terms of the way that they think about life and the way they think about health. And, so if it’s really not a good match, it’s probably not worth forcing the issue. Probably worth looking around.”





