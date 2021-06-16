Get Out the Vote Community Concert ahead of Primary Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With Primary Day coming up on June 22, the People’s Slate held a Get Out the Vote Community Concert on Tuesday at The Secret Garden in Rochester.

The group focuses on bringing systemic change to the city through expanding affordable housing, reimagining public safety, and granting funding toward mental health and substance use services. Organizers say the concert and rally were held to emphasize the importance of the democratic process.

“We are organizers, we are mental health counselors, we are case workers, community health workers finally coming together and saying enough is enough. We are stepping into our power and taking the lead on making changes in our city,” Member of the People’s Slate Stanley Martin said.

“We’re listening and we’re turning around and we’re making those changes based on your voice,” Brittan Hardgers, member of the People’s Slate said.

The Get Out the Vote concert featured Danielle Ponder as the headliner and ‘Free Casino’ as the opening act.