Georgia secretary of state will re-certify election results, confirming Biden’s win again

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger makes remarks during a press conference at the Georgia State Capitol building in Atlanta, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

GEORGIA (KXAN) — On Monday, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced his office would recertify the state’s election results, confirming President-elect Joe Biden’s win again.

Georgia has now counted its presidential ballots three times, the Washington Post reports. The most recent recount was requested by the campaign for President Donald Trump, which has refuted the state’s results with still-unproven claims of voter fraud.

While the recount, which included a rescan of hand-counted ballots, will likely slightly alter Biden’s vote lead of 12,670, it’s not expected to be significant enough to change the outcome.

For weeks, Raffensperger has faced mounting pressure from Trump, the president’s campaign and many of its supporters to stop certification and/or fully overturn results.

“Continuing to make debunked claims of a stolen election is hurting our state,” Raffensperger said during a news conference Monday morning. “The president has his due process rights, and those are available to him. It’s time we all focus on the future and growth.”

Trump’s advancement of conspiracy theories and refusal to concede come as Biden officially secured enough votes to become president on Friday. As of Saturday, Biden has 279 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.

Over the weekend, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp received a phone call from Trump urging him to call a special legislative session in order to appoint electors who would vote for him, a request Kemp declined.